Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $95,918,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $267.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.88. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

