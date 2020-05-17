Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of PODD opened at $203.98 on Friday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,550.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

