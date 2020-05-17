Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $1,952,000.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,952,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $117,720.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.