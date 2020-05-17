Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $1,952,000.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,952,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $117,720.00.
- On Monday, March 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00.
Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.
Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.