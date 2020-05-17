Insider Selling: Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Sells 167,170 Shares of Stock

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

