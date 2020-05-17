Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $421,500.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $42,663.39.

On Friday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.82. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $32.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

