Insider Selling: TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Sells 23,067 Shares of Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTWO opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

