Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP Sells $22,163.50 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP William M. Haskel sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $22,163.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.