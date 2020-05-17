Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Sells $5,609,320.65 in Stock

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNST opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,408 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

