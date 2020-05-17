Insider Selling: Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO Sells $8,857,697.94 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Inphi by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inphi by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

