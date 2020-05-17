Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO Sells $590,161.72 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $590,161.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,681 shares in the company, valued at $16,855,893.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Crager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.45 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

