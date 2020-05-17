Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,174,225.02 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 14,654 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,174,225.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,166,900.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,603,244.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,395,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,587,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.84.

