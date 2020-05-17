Insider Selling: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells 1,150,000 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. Allakos Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allakos by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

