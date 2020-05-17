Insider Selling: Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alkermes stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,932,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,268,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after buying an additional 1,735,545 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.7% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after buying an additional 86,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 153,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

