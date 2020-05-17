Insider Selling: Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Sells $1,125,000.00 in Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALKS opened at $15.27 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 7.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 8.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alkermes by 198.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 378,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Alkermes by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $35,969,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

