Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Major Shareholder Sells 1,450,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $116,188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foresite Capital Management I, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $44,250,000.00.

NYSE:TXG opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

