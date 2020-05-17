Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CEO Ford Tamer Sells 30,000 Shares

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,740,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ford Tamer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inphi alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.