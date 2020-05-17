Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IR. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.