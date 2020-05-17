ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $33.25 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. TheStreet lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

