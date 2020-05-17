ING Groep NV Takes Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $47.92 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

