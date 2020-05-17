ING Groep NV Takes $289,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $73.60 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

