ING Groep NV Sells 7,641 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 498,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.96. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.