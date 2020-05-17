ING Groep NV Sells 75,234 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75,234 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 851,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 468,362 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 78,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,197,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,608,000 after buying an additional 131,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

