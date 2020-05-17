ING Groep NV Sells 4,362 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 89,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 229,848 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 49,164 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $222.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

