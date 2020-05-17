ING Groep NV Sells 41,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.