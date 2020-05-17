ING Groep NV Sells 230,063 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 230,063 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

