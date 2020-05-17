ING Groep NV Sells 16,087 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,031 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $57,035,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 966,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

