ING Groep NV Sells 14,719 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

