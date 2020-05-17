ING Groep NV Sells 13,615 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $4,401,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $1,438,496 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

