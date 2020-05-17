ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $227.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

