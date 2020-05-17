ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 255,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,165 shares of company stock valued at $561,951. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

