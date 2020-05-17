ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after purchasing an additional 163,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

APTV opened at $64.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

