ING Groep NV Makes New $328,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after buying an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $38.92 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

