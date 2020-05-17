ING Groep NV Makes New $264,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,355,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $144.42 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

