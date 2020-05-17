ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

