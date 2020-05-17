ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.