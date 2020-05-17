ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,592 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $93,591,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $146.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

