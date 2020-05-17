ING Groep NV Invests $300,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $19.19 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

