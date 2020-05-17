ING Groep NV Invests $248,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.40.

TFX opened at $335.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.