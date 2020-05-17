ING Groep NV Has $390,000 Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

