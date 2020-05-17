ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,317 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Metlife were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,928 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

