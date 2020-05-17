ING Groep NV Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.67.

TDG stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.91 and a 200 day moving average of $505.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 372,428 shares of company stock worth $158,749,047. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

