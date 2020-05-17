ING Groep NV Buys New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

