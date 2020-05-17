ING Groep NV Acquires New Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in J M Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.