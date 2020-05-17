ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,740 shares of company stock worth $1,300,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $216.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $208.85. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

