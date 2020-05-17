IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after acquiring an additional 220,935 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $300.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,455 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.