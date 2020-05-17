Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Shares of HII stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

