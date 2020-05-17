HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Buys $14,142.08 in Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson bought 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,142.08.

Edward Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Edward Jackson bought 2,050 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,304.50.

On Friday, May 1st, Edward Jackson bought 1,564 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,166.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Edward Jackson bought 1,564 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,009.60.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Edward Jackson bought 1,633 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,712.48.

On Thursday, April 16th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,552 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,398.40.

On Monday, April 13th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,550 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,121.50.

On Monday, April 6th, Edward Jackson purchased 706 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,645.48.

On Friday, April 3rd, Edward Jackson purchased 2,012 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,454.28.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Edward Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Edward Jackson purchased 3,213 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,699.66.

Shares of NYSE:HQI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.