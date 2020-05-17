Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

