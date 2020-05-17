Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 888.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 780,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $30,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

