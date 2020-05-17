Henri J. Steenkamp Buys 797 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CFO Henri J. Steenkamp purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,361.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. Research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $748,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.0% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.